Nishikori into quarters

Kei Nishikori wasted no time in booking his spot at the US Open after he trounced Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

Nishikori has fond memories at Flushing Meadows, having made the final of the US Open back in 2014 where he lost to Marin Cilic. That remains the closest he has come to winning a grand slam.

And on Monday, inside the Louis Armstrong stadium, Nishikori played like a player extremely comfortable in his surroundings.

Both Nishikori and Kohlschreiber are well under six feet in stature and both are right-handed and so play very similar games.

As expected there were very few short points as both players relied on their groundstrokes to assume dominance rather than their serves.

It was Nishikori who won the battle from the back of the court. Both players hit roughly the same amount of winners but Nishikori’s patience, consistency and sound defence were what got him over the line.

He struck just 18 unforced errors compared to Kohlschreiber’s 38.

The match lasted just over two hours. Nishikori will be delighted he completed the job in straight sets. The heat of the US Open is expected to take it’s toll on players more as the business end of the year’s final grand slam approaches. The less time spent on court the better.

