Moya: Trying to get Rafa to play less is not easy

Rafael Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya says it’s very hard to get him to manage his schedule, because he still thinks he’s “20 years old”.

Moya and his assistants believe the key to Nadal’s longevity in the game is playing in less events and managing his physical demands.

The only problem? Nadal doesn’t want to hear it, and still wants to enter every event and try to win everything he can.

“We are trying to have a right schedule, for example this year he did not play as many matches as before, he was injured,” said Moya.

“Now he came here in a very good shape and with much confidence, which is good.”

A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on Aug 31, 2018 at 4:31pm PDT

Last month, Nadal decided to skip Cincinnati, and in June he withdrew from Queen’s, but Moya says it’s never easy trying to get him to ease up.

“I am trying to convince him in some things, not only me, but also the whole team. He still believes he’s 20 years old, he wants to play in every tournament and in any place, win at every tournament and be at 100% of his abilities every day, and that’s not possible at this stage of his career.

“We try to help him in any possible way, making him more aggressive and bringing some little changes to his game,” Moya added.

Speaking after his fourth-round win over Nikoloz Basilashvili on Sunday, Nadal said he wouldn’t be adopting any special approach in the second week at Flushing Meadows.

“Just play well, you know. At the end of the day it’s not about pressure, not about this kind of stuff,” he said.

“I have been in that position a lot of times in my career. Is always about playing well. If I play well, other things I can manage it well.

“I am in the second week already. That’s a positive thing.”

Nadal was also pleased to have reached the quarter-finals in all four of the Grand Slams.

“I arrived in the quarterfinals in all Grand Slams. I didn’t make it since 2011 that, so that is a positive thing,” he said.

“Now is the moment to make the next step, step forward, play more aggressive.

“I did a lot of things well during the whole season. Is the moment to make it happen again.”

Stream every match at the US Open live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories