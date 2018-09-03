Sabalenka turning heads on and off the court

Aryna Sabalenka is proving to be a hit with fans in more ways than one, with her social media snaps gaining her almost as many fans as her impressive tennis skills.

The 20-year old rising star from Belarus is enjoying a dream run at the US Open, storming into the fourth round after a 7-5, 6-1 victory over fifth seed Petra Kvitova on Sunday.

Sabalenka captured her maiden WTA title in Connecticut in August, and her performances at Flushing Meadows are proving that victory was no fluke.

She’s also made quite a splash on social media, already boasting over 40 000 followers on Instagram.

Looking at the some of the photos she’s sharing, it’s not hard to see why!

Next up for Sabalenka on the court is a last-16 match against 20th seed Naomi Osaka of Japan, with a place in a Grand Slam quarter-final up for grabs.