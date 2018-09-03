Serena: I still have the desire

Former world number one Serena Williams revealed she still has the desire to compete at the highest level after the birth of her child.

Williams advanced to the quarter-finals of the US Open on Sunday, surviving a second set comeback from a dogged Karen Kanepi. The result keeps her hopes of claiming a 24th grand slam – equalling Margaret Court’s long-standing all-time record – well and truly alive.

“That desire has not gone down at all,” confirmed the 36-year-old in her post-match press conference.

“And I don’t think it was capable of going up, because if it was at a 10, I was at a 15 or a 20 – and I’m still there.

“My desire still remained at that incredibly high level to compete and to want to win. It would be wonderful to win a grand slam while having a daughter, but it’s a lot of work.

“It takes a lot of work to win those tournaments. I’m only in my third one back. I’m going to continue to grind and see what happens.”

Indeed, Williams would join an elite list of woman to have won grand slams after having a child. Unsurprisingly, Court was the first, followed by Australian legend Evonne Goolagong and most recently Kim Clijsters.

Williams is set to face Karolina Pliskova in the quarters at Flushing Meadows. The last time the pair met was two years ago at the same venue, where the Czech star upset the American in straight sets to reach her first and only grand slam final.