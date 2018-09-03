Serena toughs it out against Kanepi

Serena Williams survived a big test of her US Open credentials in New York on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the 10th consecutive time.

The six-time former champion was pushed hard by unseeded Estonian opponent Kaia Kanepi before she eventually prevailed in three sets 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

A deciding set looked extremely unlikely after Williams had breezed through the first set in just 18 minutes while losing just six points, but stung by the loss Kanepi came out fighting in the second.

She broke Williams early and then hung on impressively, breaking the American again to go 5-2 up. And although the former champion got one back, the 33-year old Estonian managed to level things up thanks to some powerful serves.

The 23-time grand slam champ then broke her challenger’s will at the start of the third, holding serve before gaining an advantage that she would never again lose.

The win sets up a quarter-final clash with eighth seed Karolina Pliskova, a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Ash Barty, and the last player to beat Williams at the US Open in the semi-finals two years ago.

“It wasn’t an easy match at all,” said Williams after the match. “She obviously knows how to play, she’s had a lot of big wins. We always have tough matches. I was just happy to get through it to be honest.”

In other action on Monday, defending champion Sloane Stephens overcame Elise Mertens (15) 6-3, 6-3.

Stephens will play Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova (19) after she knocked out seventh seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.

🇱🇻Sevastova continues to carve her way through the draw, defeating Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-0 to reach the QF… Next up: 🇺🇸Stephens or 🇧🇪Mertens.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/6uMbymvYJv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2018

