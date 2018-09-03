Thiem, Nadal into quarter-finals

Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem will meet in the quarter-finals of the US Open on Tuesday after they won their respective matches against Nikoloz Basilashvili and Kevin Anderson respectively.

Nadal and Thiem have met 10 times, the former winning on seven of those occasions.

Out of those 10 meetings, three have been at grand slams and Nadal has emerged victorious at all of them.

Heading into their 11th meeting, the Spaniard is again the favourite. He disposed of Basilashvili 6-3, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4 on Sunday.

Nadal was impressive as he dealt with an ultra-aggressive Basilashvili in a very composed manner.

Over the course of the match, Basilashvili hit 56 winners compared to just the 20 of Nadal. However, the King Of Clay was far more consistent than his opponent, giving away just 19 unforced errors vs Basilashvili’s 59.

Thiem is yet to win a grand slam. In fact, with the exception of Roland Garros, this is the furthest he has made it in a grand slam. For a player of his quality, that record is simply not good enough.

Against, Anderson, the 24-year-old showcased just how dangerous he is as he disposed of the pragmatic South African 7-5, 6-2, 7-6(2).

The story of the match was Thiem’s ability to nullify Anderson’s big serve. The Austrian was able to win 28 per cent of the points where Anderson landed his first in play and 50 per cent of the points where Anderson landed his second serve in play.

Unable to apply any scoreboard pressure, Anderson was never really in the match.

Joining them in the quarter-finals were third seed Juan Martin del Potro, the Argentine putting in an impressive performance as he defeated Croatia’s Borna Coric in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to set up a tie-up against John Isner.

The 11th seeded American needed five sets to get past Milos Raonic in a battle of the big servers, Isner eventually winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

