Djokovic cruises, Zverev crashes

Novak Djokovic continued his fine run at the US Open on Saturday night, powering past Richard Gasquet and into the last 16.

The two-time champion was just too strong for Gasquet, winning easily in straight sets 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 for a 13th win in 14 over the Frenchman.

The Serb hit 32 winners while fending off all five break points as he wrapped up the win in just two hours and 10 minutes.

✋Hello week 2…@DjokerNole sweeps past Gasquet 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 and will face Joao Sousa in R4 next!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/Y9cUF9k7C6 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2018

The win means Djokovic will face unseeded Portuguese player Joao Sousa in the next round after he won three tiebreakers to put out France’s Lucas Pouille 7-6(7-5), 4-6, 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-5) in four sets.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Alexander Zverev continued his poor run at grand slam tournaments, crashing out after a four set loss to Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The 21-year old, often touted as the next best thing on tour, has yet to make the semi-finals of a major, and was never at the races on Saturday, despite winning the first set as he lost 6-7(7-1), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Quizzed about his poor record at the big four, the German replied: “You are overthinking this way too much. Wow, you’re stretching it, really stretching it.”

“There’s a lot of focus on the Grand Slams. I’ve obviously done well in Paris, but not at the other Grand Slams this year maybe for different reasons,” he added.

Zverev will play Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the last 16 after the resurgent Asian defeated 13th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

Also on Saturday, David Goffin (10) enjoyed a relatively trouble-free passage with a 6-4, 6-1, 7-6(7-4) win over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Stream every match at the US Open live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories