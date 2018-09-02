Sharapova extends run with easy Ostapenko win

Night owl Maria Sharapova extended her perfect late match record at Flushing Meadows on Saturday, crushing Jelena Ostapenko to earn a place in the last 16.

Looking for a first US Open in 12 years, the Russian dominated her erratic opponent as she won a 22nd straight night match at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

After some scares in the earlier rounds, there was no such worries for the 31-year old as she took the first set 6-3 thanks to 27 unforced errors from the 2017 Roland Garros champion.

Although she improved in the second set, Ostapenko was still no match for Sharapova, who took the second set 6-2 to set up a meeting with Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro.

No sweat for @MariaSharapova as she defeats Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to set up a R4 encounter 🆚 Carla Suarez-Navarro!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/pMIPB6xIcq — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2018

Commenting on her record in evening matches, Sharapova said: “There’s no doubt I feed off this energy. We all spend so much time on the back courts with our teams practicing.

“When you get a chance to come out here why not give everything that you have.”

Also into the last 16 on Saturday was Naomi Osaka, the US youngster seeing off Aliaksandra Sasnovich without dropping a game.

She will play Aryna Sabalenka in the next round after the 26th seed defeated fifth seed Petra Kvitova 7-5, 6-1.

