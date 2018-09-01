Serena sizzles in sisters’ showdown

Serena Williams powered past sister Venus, 6-1, 6-2, on Friday night to reach the US Open last 16, dominating from start to finish.

“This was my best match since I returned,” Serena said in her on-court interview. “I worked for it. I worked really hard these last three or four months.”

The younger Williams sister had a scare in the second game, rolling her right ankle while scrambling behind the baseline on her first break point of the match.

Venus won the next three points to hold from 15-40, but Serena walked to her chair with a 2-1 lead before having her ankle taped during a medical timeout.

The treatment seemed to do the trick as she won eight of the next 11 points to take a 4-1 lead.

Sensing Serena’s dominance, the crowd roared in approval when Venus won one of the longest points of the match at deuce. But Serena made it 5-1 with a crosscourt forehand pass after an awkward net cord drew her sister into the net and closed out the set without losing another point.

It was more of the same in the second set after three unforced errors in her opening service game left Venus floundering.

Serena’s 10th ace brought up match point which she took with her 33rd winner.

“I think it’s the best match she ever played against me,” Venus said. “I don’t think I did a lot wrong. But she just did everything right. Obviously that level is definitely where she’s going to want to stay during this whole tournament.”

It was the 30th time that the sisters had played each other in their professional careers, Serena now holding a 18-12 advantage.

Next up for Serena is Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi, who beat top seed Simona Halep on Monday.

Stream every match at the US Open live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories