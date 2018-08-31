Murray backs Nadal to defend US Open crown

Andy Murray believes only Novak Djokovic or Rafa Nadal can win the US Open, and has given the edge to the Spaniard.

Murray’s own bid for US Open glory came to an end earlier this week, allowing him to briefly step back into the role of tennis pundit and commentator, which he occasionally occupied during his recent injury layoff.

After seeing Nadal win the Rogers Cup title earlier this month and watching his early progress at Flushing Meadows, Murray is backing him to go all the way.

“If I had to pick someone I would pick Rafa,” Murray said.

“I think that Novak is playing great tennis now and maybe he is in the slightly harder part of the draw which can make things more difficult.

“I think it is between those two. Rafa’s section is, I don’t want to say easier, but Novak has the harder draw.”

Murray got a close look at Nadal during his commentary stint at Wimbledon recently and was hugely impressed by his quarter-final win over Juan Martin del Potro as well as the semi-final defeat against Djokovic.

“I did the Nadal-Del Potro quarter-final and it was an incredible match and one of the best that I have watched,” said Murray.

“The fifth set was amazing quality. I enjoyed it but I don’t know if I would like to do it longer term or not. I hadn’t watched a match like a spectator (in a while). I was always thinking ‘What would I do in that situation?’. But I was trying to understand how Rafa would play and match-up against Juan.

“I’m not sure if it’s something I’ll take up after tennis.”