Madison Keys pummels Pera

Last year’s losing finalist Madison Keys stayed on course for another shot at the title by beating fellow-American Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-1 at the US Open.

Pera gave Keys a scare earlier this year on clay in Charleston before losing in three sets but it was a different story on the hard courts at Flushing Meadows yesterday.

“I think I served well. I was down a couple of break points, but other than that I had solid service games and put pressure on her,” Keys said.

“I obviously want to do well here again,” the No.14 seed continued. “It’s feeling good that I made the final last year, and also wanting to get there again, maybe putting a little bit of extra pressure on myself.”

Meanwhile, No. 10 seed Jelena Ostapenko battled back from a set down to beat Taylor Townsend of the US 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to make the third round.

Four-time junior Grand Slam champion Townsend claimed the first set before forcing Ostapenko to save two break points in her opening service game in the second. Last year’s French Open champion started to stamp her authority as the set progressed, however, winning three of the final four games to claim it 6-3.

In the decider, Ostapenko managed to serve three double faults in one game, which she unsurprisingly lost, but bounced back to claim the final three games of the set to close out the match.

The victory earned the Latvian her first back-to-back wins since her run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon last month.

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic also progressed, beating Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard, 6-4, 6-3.

It was the first time that the 19-year-old Czech has reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament.

Vondrousova, who reached a career-high WTA ranking of No. 50 in March, ended a run of eight straight sets won by Bouchard, who breezed through three qualifying rounds last week before downing France’s Harmony Tan in the first round proper.

Next up for Vondrousova is Cincinnati champion Kiki Bertens, the No. 13 seed.

