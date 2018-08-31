Federer flawless against Paire

World number two Roger Federer advanced to the third round of the US Open following a straight set win on Thursday.

The Swiss Maestro recovered from a lacklustre opening set to defeat the Frenchman 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours inside a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Federer racked up 27 winners to 39 unforced errors but was better in the big moments against an inconsistent Paire, who reeled off no less than 11 double faults.

The duo swapped breaks to level matters at 4-4 and Paire held serve to go 5-4 up, with Federer’s backhand unusually inaccurate. Another lapse in concentration saw Federer sneak another break, after which he served out the set to love.

Federer’s backhand began to finally find it’s range as one break would be enough to seal the second set. In the third, he raced to a 4-1 lead on his way to a routine win.

The 👀 of mutual respect 😊 pic.twitter.com/90cvxkcg7t — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) 30 August 2018

The victory sets up a tasty clash with Australian hopeful Nicholas Kyrgios. Tennis’ bad boy surprised all to come from 6-4, 5-2 down to defeat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-0. Kyrgios racked up 43 unforced errors but finally found his rhythm, winning three sets in a row to reach the third round in New york for the third time in his career.

Elsewhere, fourth seed Alexander Zverev continued his mission for a first ever grand slam semi-final in stunning fashion, crunching 42 winners in his straight set 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 demolition of Nicolas Mahut

