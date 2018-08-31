Serena and Venus: The Sisterly Rivalry

Serena Williams and sister Venus face for the 30th time in their careers on Friday at the US Open.

The sisters – who both made their professional debuts at the tender age of 14 – went on to virtually rewrite the record books. Together, the dynamic duo have racked up 14 grand slam doubles titles, two Olympic gold medals for women’s doubles and a Fed Cup title in 1999.

Apart, they’re not too bad either. Since Serena’s first grand slam singles title in 1999 at the US Open, the pair have racked up 30 titles between them, with proud mother and coach Oracene cheering on from the players box almost every single time.

However, the down side for Oracene is that the sisters have to face off on the court every now and then. Last time out, Venus eased past her more decorated sister in straight sets at Indian Wells in March, Serena’s first tournament after giving birth to baby Olympia last September.

Nonetheless, Serena leads their head-to-head stat 17-12, including winning their last five meetings in grand slams.

Results aside, Serena indicated that’ it’s never easy playing her big sister.

"Cheer for me…or Venus..either one will work."@serenawilliams shares a few words about her upcoming clash against Venus… We'll be on the edge of our seats in the meantime.https://t.co/zUjH8xQd4X pic.twitter.com/qyOVtJjrVf — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2018

“I never root against her, no matter what,” the 36-year-old told wtatennis.com.

“So I think that’s the toughest part for me. When you always want someone to win, to have to beat them. I know the same thing is for her. When she beats me, she always roots for me as well. I think that’s just the hardest part.

“The best part is we bring out the best in each other. I know when I play her, I have to play some of my best tennis. She does, too. It propels us to continue to play that for the tournament. It sets a tone for us. I feel like throughout our career, we have pushed each other to be the best that we can be, and be Venus and Serena Williams.”

Thinking ahead to Serena/Venus… "The last time we played in Australia it was 2 against 1, so at least this time it will be fair…" 😉👶🎾 🎥: @Venuseswilliams#USOpen pic.twitter.com/T2LHaha0Dc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2018

