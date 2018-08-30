Paire upbeat ahead of Federer clash

Frenchman Benoit Paire says he is feeling positive, by the task at hand, of facing Roger Federer in the second round of the US Open in New York City on Thursday.

CLICK HERE for more Tennis

Paire defeated Dennis Novak in his first round to book his spot against the 37-year-old Swiss superstar.

In an interview, when asked about facing the 20-time Grand Slam winner, Paire said: “Before, against Federer, I headed into the court to win two or three sets per match.

“Having two match points against him in Halle changed a little bit this perspective,” said the 29-year-old Paire. “I will head into the court being more confident than other times.

“This year I played great matches against top players. I defeated Djokovic (in Miami, 6-3 6-4), I almost beat Federer, I beat Lucas (Pouille), I defeated Richard (Gasquet).

“I say I am having a decent season and that my ranking doesn’t reflect my game level.”

In a chat with reporters, Federer said, he expected Paire was feeling confident after their close Halle encounter but added that conditions were very different in New York City.

“Conditions are totally different here, but I am still respectful towards him,” Federer said. “It’s up to me to beat him easily in order to cancel that feeling.

“I always liked to play against Benoit, he brought something else in our sport with his spirit and his game-style.”