Murray angry with officials, Verdasco after US Open exit

Andy Murray accused Fernando Verdasco of lying about receiving illegal coaching after being knocked out by the Spaniard at the US Open.

The Scot went down 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-4 to Verdasco at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday, but claimed to have seen a rules violation from his opponent during the match.

Because of the high temperatures and humidity in New York this week, players are now allowed 10-minute break between the third and fourth sets during men’s matches.

However, they are not allowed to talk with their coaches during that time – which is what Murray said he saw Verdasco doing after finishing a cold shower.

Murray said he was forced to alert rules officials to the incident, because apparently they did not know the rules themselves.

“I had to tell them because no one knows the f—— rules,” he said angrily.

“I went and told the supervisor. I said, ‘What are you guys doing? I mean, there’s clear rules here and you’re allowing this to take place. I don’t get it.’

“Then he ran through, ‘Oh, you’re not allowed to speak.’ They obviously weren’t in there for long, but you’ve got to do better than that. This is one of the biggest events in the world.”

Verdasco has strongly denied the accusation, saying he only spoke to another player, Marcos Baghdatis, and Baghdatis’ coach.

“Obviously if Andy says that, I don’t want to say that he lies, but I didn’t talk one word with my coach or any one member of my team. I know exactly the rule and I don’t want to be the one breaking it.”

With both players accusing the other of lying, and tournament organisers unable to confirm or deny Murray’s accusation, that was where the story ended.

A clearly disgruntled Murray did have the last word on Instagram, writing: “I’m off to get a health check as apparently I’ve started imagining things,” followed by the hashtag #liarliarpantsonfire.

Nick Kyrgios, who clearly isn’t a Verdasco fan, also weighed in on Twitter, saying: “Let’s be real, very believable because it is Verdasco lol.”