Nadal destroys Pospisil to advance

Rafael Nadal continued to look strong in the defence of his title at the US Open on Wednesday evening, racing into the third round after defeating Canada’s Vasek Pospisil in straight sets.

The 31-year old Spaniard was largely untroubled by the 88th ranked Pospisil, as he used all his precision and power to surge past his opponent 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Nadal won 46 out of 55 points on his first serve, his only trouble coming when he received a warning from the umpire for taking too long between points while leading 2-1 in the final set.

He will face 27th seed Karen Khachanov in the next round after he beat Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.

Kevin Anderson, who Nadal beat in last year’s final, also enjoyed a smooth passage, the lanky South African downed Jeremy Chardy of France 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Very hot day at the #usopen! 😱 It's never easy playing my friend Jeremy, but I'm happy to be through to the 3rd round. Time for some rest and to get ready for Friday! — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) August 30, 2018

Another seed into the third round was Dominic Thiem (9) after the Austrian squeezed past America’s Steve Johnson in five sets 6-7(7-5), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Thiem will go up against another home player in Taylor Fritz, who advanced after his opponent Jason Kubler of Australia retired with Fritz up two sets to one 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Wednesday’s other scores:

B Coric def. R Carballes Baena 7-6(7-4), 6-2, 6-3

D Medvedev def. S Tsitsipas (15) 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

D Shapovalov (28) def. A Seppi 6-4, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6(7-2), 6-4

J Isner (11) def N Jarry 6-7(9-7), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7-2), 6-4

G Pella def. P Lorenzi 7-5, 6-0, 6-2

D Lajovic def. C Norrie 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

N Basilashvili def. J Sock (18) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(7-3)