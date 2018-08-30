Serena sets up sister act 30 at US Open

Serena Williams made it through to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday, setting up a clash with sister Venus.

Serena had little trouble against Germany’s Carina Witthoeft, taking both sets by a score of 6-2 to set up a 30th career matchup with her elder sister.

Venus currently trails 12-17 in their head-to-head matches and is 5-10 down in grand slam meetings between the two.

In other action, Sloane Stephens made it through after being taken to three sets by Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine, the defending champion eventually winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Stephens will face two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the next round after she defeated 25th seed Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-1, 6-2.

Also into the last 32 is Elina Svitolina (7) of Ukraine after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany’s Tatjana Maria. China’s Qiang Wang, a 6-3, 6-1 victor over Romania’s Irina Begu awaits her in the next round.

Other selected scores:

B Strycova def. L Arruabarrena 6-0, 6-1

E Mertens (15) def. V Lapko 6-2, 6-0

K Pliskova (8) def. A Bogdan 6-2, 6-3

E Makarova def. J Goerges (9) 7-6(12-10), 6-3

A Sevastova (19) def. C Liu 6-3, 6-1

A Barty (18) def. L Safarova 7-5, 6-3

