Williams wilts Giorgi on scorching hot day

Venus Williams was the marginally superior player in her US Open second round clash with Camila Giorgi as she won 6-4, 7-5 to book her spot in the third stage of her home grand slam.

This encounter was a shoot-out if ever there has been one. Eight breaks of serve in just two sets speak to that.

While Williams was far from perfect, she was better than her Italian opponent on the day.

In red-hot New York heat, the opener started calmly enough as both players held serve but then the fireworks began.

The pair would trade breaks of serve twice before Williams claimed the decisive break while leading 5-4.

The second stanza followed a similar pattern. Williams seemed to relinquish all the momentum when she was broken in the very first game of the set but stayed tough and got on back on serve to level the set at 3-3 before breaking Giorgi’s serve to win the set 7-5 and in doing so secure the match.

Williams has not won a grand slam since SW19 in 2008 largely because she has not been able to back up her aggression with the level of consistency required to beat the very best. Both of which were on display on Wednesday. If she can marry the two slightly better in the coming weeks she has every chance of adding to her seven grand slam titles.

While many players seem to be struggling in the heat, Williams seems confortable.

