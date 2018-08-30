Wawrinka through, Murray crashes out

Stan Warinka continued to show glimpses of his former self at the US Open – on Wednesday he downed Ugo Humbert in four sets to book his spot in the third round.

Wawrinka looked more like the 2016 US Open champion against Humbert on Wednesday than he did the world’s 103rd best player – his current ranking.

Having struggled badly with form and injuries in recent times, not much is expected of Wawrinka at Flushing Meadows this year. However, on Wednesday’s evidence, he will be a threat to the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

In searing heat, Wawrinka leaned heavily on his serve in the opener as he won the tiebreaker after neither player could force a break in the first 12 games of the match.

The talented Humbert won the second 6-4 as he found his rhythm. His height and rangy limbs make him a tricky customer to play against.

🇨🇭Stan prevails!@stanwawrinka beats the heat and outlasts Humbert 7-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5! Into R3 he goes…#USOpen pic.twitter.com/D3jPSTXjHS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2018

Two breaks of serve gave Wawrinka the third stanza.

In the decider, Wawrinka showed his class as he got his trademark one-handed backhand going and raced out to a 5-4 lead.

Serving for the match, the Swiss star showed signs of rustiness though as he allowed Humbert back into the match.

He broke back immediately and was far more clinical second time around as he closed out the encounter.

Wawrinka seems to be nearing his best again.

While 20-year-old Humbert will be disappointed with the result, France certainly have a youngster with plenty of talent and drive.

Wawrinka will next face Canada’s Milos Raonic after he moved into the last 64 with a straightforward win over Gilles Simon of France.

The big-serving Raonic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

In the surprise of the day, former champion Andy Murray was sent packing in four sets by 31st seed Fernando Verdasco.

The Brit, who is still making his way back from a hip injury, tried hard but struggled with the heat as he lost 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in three hours and 23 minutes.

Another former champion into round three was Juan Martin del Potro, the Argentine making short work of the USA’s Denis Kudla to win 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(7-4).

He will play Verdasco.

