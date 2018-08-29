US Open |

US Open accused of sexism

Alize Cornet changed her shirt on court at the US Open on Tuesday and received a code violation, causing an uproar on social media.

The Frenchwoman was returning to court after a extreme heat policy induced ten minute break between sets. However, upon arrival, Cornet realised her shirt was on incorrectly so she turned her back to opponent Johanna Larsson and put the shirt the right way round.

In the less than ten second reshuffle, Cornet exposed her sports bra and chair umpire Christian Rask issued her with a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Under WTA rules, female players are not allowed to change attire on court. Conversely, no such rule applies for men under the ATP rulebook and they frequently change shirts courtside.

Judy Murray, outspoken mother of three-time grand slam winner Andy Murray, versed her annoyance on twitter.

Neither US Open officials or Cornet have officially responded to the incident.

