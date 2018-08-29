US Open accused of sexism

Alize Cornet changed her shirt on court at the US Open on Tuesday and received a code violation, causing an uproar on social media.

The Frenchwoman was returning to court after a extreme heat policy induced ten minute break between sets. However, upon arrival, Cornet realised her shirt was on incorrectly so she turned her back to opponent Johanna Larsson and put the shirt the right way round.

In the less than ten second reshuffle, Cornet exposed her sports bra and chair umpire Christian Rask issued her with a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Under WTA rules, female players are not allowed to change attire on court. Conversely, no such rule applies for men under the ATP rulebook and they frequently change shirts courtside.

Judy Murray, outspoken mother of three-time grand slam winner Andy Murray, versed her annoyance on twitter.

Alize Cornet came back to court after 10 minute heat break. Had her fresh shirt on back to front. Changed at back of court. Got a code violation. Unsportsmanlike conduct….. 😳

But the men can change shirts on court. https://t.co/sCN4KDXYTb — judy murray (@JudyMurray) August 28, 2018

Totally sexist! US Open umpire hits french player with a code violation after she quickly turns her shirt around because it was on backward. Male players do it.. and she was covered the whole time. Sorry but that's just wrong. #fox35 https://t.co/aVpAjhrRwj — Bob Frier (@Fox35Bob) August 29, 2018

Busted for code violation 🙄 #alizecornet took 10 sec to turn top right way but #novacdjokovic can sit for minutes half-naked. Same comp. Days after @serenawilliams slammed for disrespecting tennis because she wore a #catsuit. Not fair. Not right. Tell your daughters 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pJILnwvUvG — Alissa Warren (@alissawarren) August 29, 2018

Neither US Open officials or Cornet have officially responded to the incident.