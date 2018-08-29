Becker backs Zverev, Kerber at US Open

German six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker feels that countrymen Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber have what it takes to go far at the US Open in New York City.

In a recent interview, Becker said now that the 21-year-old Zverev has added Ivan Lendl to his coaching team it shows how serious he is about challenging at the biggest tournaments in the world.

Zverev, seeded fourth, defeated Peter Polansky of Poland in straight sets in his opening match to set up a second-round meeting with Frenchman Nicolas Mahut.

“For me, getting to the second week of a Grand Slam tournament is just a matter of time,” Becker said. “For me, he already showed an unbelievable consistency at a young age.

“He is by far the youngest in the top-10. Staying at the top shows his quality.”

Becker added he felt that Wimbledon champion, Kerber, was looking good, playing well and was one of his favourites to lift the women’s title.

“The hard court is her best surface, I trust her chances at the US Open,” he said. “For me, she is one of the best favourites.”

Fourth seed Kerber saw off Russian Margarita Gasparyan in straight sets during her opening round and next plays Johanna Larsson of Sweden in the UP Open second round.