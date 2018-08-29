US Open turns up the heat, literally

Officials at the US Open were forced to implement an Extreme Heat Policy for the men’s matches for the first time in history on Tuesday.

Temperatures at Flushing Meadows began to touch 37 degrees celsius during play, forcing officials to take action. After midday, they announced that there would be a ten minute break break between sets two, three and four. Of the six retirements on Tuesday, five of them were heat related.

The WTA Tour has a concrete heat policy, but the ATP Tour’s policy is open to interpretation. This, added to the unique situation, made it tricky for officials, as USTA Managing Director of Corporate Communications Chris Widmaier explained.

“I don’t believe that we will have a concrete, written policy, if you will, on the extreme heat from the men until after this US Open as we see what is happening,” Widmaier is quoted as saying on the official US Open site.

“We will be doing this on a case-by-case basis, so tomorrow [Wednesday] we will be making that determination whether we will implement an extreme heat policy for the men for a second time.”

One player who welcomed the breaks was 13-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic, who needed four sets to overcome Marton Fucsovics.

“I want to thank the US Open for allowing us to have the 10-minute break, because we both needed it,” the Serb said on court afterwards.

“But we were not allowed to talk to any of our team in the locker room. We were naked next to each other in the ice baths after battling for three sets, and it was a magnificent feeling I must say.”

Temperatures are forecast to peak around the 36 degree mark in New York on Wednesday, 33 on Thursday and rain cooling things down to 25 degrees on Friday.

