Sharapova, Keys and Wozniacki all safely through

Maria Sharapova survived a major mid-match wobble to make the second round of the US Open on Tuesday, eventually earning a 6-2, 7-6(8-6) win over Patty Schnyder of Switzerland.

The 2006 champion had been cruising at 5-1 in the second set against her 186th ranked opponent, only to suddenly lose her way and allow the 39 year-old Schnyder back into the match.

.@MariaSharapova unloading a crosscourt forehand winner… She grabs the first set 6-2 against Schnyder…#USOpen pic.twitter.com/94553suJAc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2018

She won the next four games to level the set and then took it into a tiebreaker, which 22nd seed Sharapova took on her fourth match point.

Next up for the 31-year old is Romania’s Sorana Cristea.

Last year’s beaten finalist Madison Keys also made it through, defeating France’s Pauline Parmentier 6-4, 6-4.

She will play compatriot Bernarda Pera in the next round.

Earlier in the day Caroline Wozniacki raced into the second round with a straight sets win over a sloppy Sam Stosur.

The Danish second seed was rarely troubled against the 2011 champion, the Australian veteran making 34 unforced errors and eight double faults as she crashed out 6-3, 6-2 in just under 90 minutes.

Also into the second round was Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard, who defeated Harmony Tan of France 6-3, 6-1 to make it past the first stage for the first time since 2015.

She will face Marketa Vondrousova in the next round after the Czech knocked out Mona Barthel of Germany 6-1, 6-4.

Coco Vandeweghe’s poor form of late continued as lost out to Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium, the 24th seed losing 6-3, 7-6(7-3).

Selected Tuesday scores:

C Suarez Navarro (30) def. N Gibbs 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

D Kasatkina (11) def. T Babos 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

M Puig def. S Vogele 6-0, 6-0

A Sabalenka (26) def. D Collins 6-0, 4-6, 6-4

D Cibulkova (29) def. 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

S Hsieh def. E Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4, 3-6

K Siniakova def. A Kontaveit (28) 6-7(7-3), 6-3, 7-5

