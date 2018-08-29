Federer dispatches Nishioka with ease

Roger Federer completed a regulation win on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the US Open.

Second seed Federer was never in trouble against Japanese youngster Yoshihito Nishioka, winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 as he got his bid for a record sixth US Open title underway in style.

The 37-year old broke serve in the very first game and that was a sign of things to come as the Swiss broke his 22-year old opponent at will as he cruised through the first two sets.

Nishioka put up slightly more resistance in the final set, fighting back to 5-4 after Federer had raced into a 4-0 lead, but the comeback was short lived as the 20-time slam champion served out for the match at the second attempt.

The wins see Federer into the second round where he will face Benoit Paire of France, after he defeated Denis Novak of Austria in four sets.

Another player enjoying a comfortable win was Kei Nishikori, the Japanese 21st seed dropping just seven games on his way to a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 win over Germany’s Maximilian Marterer.

Nishikori will play Gael Monfils in the next round after he dispatched Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 7-6(7-1), 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Bagnis’ compatriot Diego Schwartzman fared slightly better, the 13th seed winning through in an all-Argentine clash with Federico Delbonis 6-2, 7-6(8-6), 6-2.

Nick Kyrgios (30) also made it through, although the Australian needed four sets to beat Moldova’s Radu Albot, eventually triumphing 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Selected Tuesday scores:

H Chung def. R Berankis 4-6, 7-6(8-6), 6-0,2-0 (ret.)

F Tiafoe def. A Mannarino (29) 6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

M Ebden def. F Krajinovic (32) 7-6(7-1), 6-7(7-5), 6-1, 6-4

F Fognini (14) def. M Mmoh 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(7-4)

L Pouille (17) def. Y Maden 7-6(8-6), 6-2, 7-5

J Millman def. J Brooksby 6-4, 6-2, 6-0

J Benneteau def. M Cecchinato (22) 2-6, 7-6(7-5) 6-3, 6-4

P Carreno Busta def. M Jaziri 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

T Sandgren def. V Troicki 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

A de Minaur def. T Daniel 6-0, 6-1, 6-2