Djokovic survives major scare

Novak Djokovic looked down and out against Márton Fucsovics in his first round encounter at the US Open however the former duel champion did exceptionally well to recover and progress in four sets.

Djokovic started well as he took the first set 6-3 and it seemed like the meeting would be a routine victory for the Serb.

However, in extreme heat, Djokovic began to falter in the second stanza as he seemed overcome with exhaustion and dehydration.

Fucsovics levelled the match and then assumed all the momentum in the third as he raced out to a 4-2 lead.

At this point, Djokovic was walking during some points and retirement seemed likely.

Out of the nowhere though, he found a second wind and strung some good points together and in an instant the momentum did a full 180.

Bizarrely, after appearing in serious danger of being knocked-out, Djokovic would not lose another game as he took the third set 6-4 and then stormed home, claiming the fourth set 6-0.

The heat rule was in play for the first time at a grand slam on Tuesday in New York – it allows players to leave the court at the conclusion of the third set for ten minutes.

Speaking after the match, Djokovic said it was strange having a naked ice-bath right next to his opponent in the middle of a ferocious battle!

In other Tuesday action, fourth seed Alexander Zverev enjoyed a fast passage into round two, dropping just five games as he swept aside Canada’s 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.

Marin Cilic (7) also advanced, and will play Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the second round after first-round opponent Marius Copil of Romania retired in the third set with the 2014 Champion leading 7-5, 6-1, 1-1.

Tenth seed David Goffin also went through in straight sets with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(7-5) win over Italy’s Federico Gaio.

