Kerber cruises past Gasparyan

Angelique Kerber did a great job in dealing with the unpredictable Margarita Gasparyan in her first round match at the US Open.

On a boiling hot day at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Kerber had to recover from a break deficit in both sets to claim a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory in an hour and 45 minutes.

The German won at Flushing Meadows in 2016 and she certainly showed her champion qualities against Russia’s Gasparyan.

The heat was undoubtedly a massive factor in the encounter and it was Kerber who managed herself better in it.

She was smart in keeping points short when she was out of breath and conserved her energy for the big moments – which she dominated.

While the meeting was essentially a war of attrition because of the heat, Kerber’s game did seem in good order. She served well and hit some brilliant winners from the back of the court.

Kerber will next take on Johanna Larsson in the second round. The Swede came back from a set down to knock out Alize Cornet, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Also through to the second round was sixth seed Caroline Garcia, who defeated Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-2, 6-2.

Cincinnati Masters finalist Kiki Bertens (13) also progressed after beating Kristina Pliskova 6-0, 7-5.

