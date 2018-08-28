Nadal pays tribute to ‘good guy’ Ferrer after Slam retirement

Rafael Nadal was full of praise for friend and countryman David Ferrer as he bowed out of Grand Slams at the US Open on Monday.

Ferrer, 36, had already confirmed that this year’s US Open would be his final Grand Slam tournament, followed by full retirement on his home soil in Madrid next year.

Unfortunately for the veteran Spaniard, his Grand Slam exit came sooner than he would have hoped, as a left leg injury forced him to retire from his first-round match against Nadal while a break up in the second set.

It was not the finale Ferrer would have hoped for, but the former Roland Garros finalist and World No 3 said he leaves without any regrets.

“It was special because I finish my last Grand Slam playing in the centre court with Rafael, a very good friend,” said Ferrer.

“Sad because I can’t finish the match. But it’s not a problem. I am a lucky man.”

Nadal, meanwhile, was full of respect for what Ferrer achieved in the game.

“We shared a lot of important moments in our careers,” he said.

“He’s a good friend, a very good person. When he decides to say goodbye, the tour will miss him. The tour loves him.”

Like Nadal, Ferrer was known for his skills on clay courts, his never-say-die attitude and relentless defence standing him in good stead on the surface.

He collected 27 career titles in all and helped Spain win the Davis Cup in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

The closest he came to a Grand Slam title was the 2013 French Open, though he could not get past Nadal in the final after making it all the way to the final Sunday.

Ferrer also reached the semi-finals of the US Open in 2007 and 2012, and the Australian Open in 2011 and 2013.

A post shared by David Ferrer (@davidferrer1982) on Aug 22, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

But with his ranking at a 16-year low and his wife having just given birth to a first son, his priorities are changing.

“I was happy when I was drawn to play Rafa here, it was a gift play centre court with him,” Ferrer added.

“My family were here, my wife, my son, close friends. For me, playing my last Grand Slam with the chance to see them here, it was a gift.”