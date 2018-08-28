Nadal through after Ferrer retires

Rafael Nadal got an easier than expected time as he began his US Open title defence on Monday as opponent David Ferrer retired in the second set with the score at 6-3, 3-4.

It was a sad ending for the veteran Spaniard who was appearing at Flushing Meadows for the last time.

Nadal had taken the first set, but the never-say-die Ferrer had pushed his compatriot all the way before he finally succumbed to a leg injury with the second set on serve.

“I’m so sorry I had to end like this,” Ferrer told the disappointed crowd on Arthur Ashe.

Nadal will face Vasek Pospisil of Canada in the second round after he defeated Lukas Lacko 7-5, 6-3, 6-2.

Fifth seed Kevin Anderson, the man who Nadal beat in last year’s final also made it through, although he had a much tougher time against Ryan Harrison of the US, winning through in five sets 7-6(7-4), 5-7, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to setup a tie with France’s Jeremy Chardy.

Also advancing was third seed Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina, the 2009 champion brushing aside Donald Young 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.

The win means the Argentine will play Denis Kudla of the US after he defeated Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Dominic Thiem (9) also started strongly, recording a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Mirza Basic of Bosnia. The Austrian will play America’s Steve Johnson in the next round.

In-form Greek youngster Stefano Tsitsipas (15) continued his good recent form with an easy straight sets win over Spain’s Tommy Robredo.

The Summer of Tsitsipas continues! 🇬🇷 No. 15 seed and #NextGenATP player @StefTsitsipas scores his first-ever #USOpen main draw win by defeating T. Robredo 6-3, 7-6, 6-4.https://t.co/S5SxOpOWAu pic.twitter.com/bFW0DzkOcf — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2018

The 20-year old, a finalist at the Roger’s Cup earlier this month, won 6-3, 7-6(7-1), 6-4 and will play Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who defeated compatriot Evgeny Donskoy 7-5, 6-4, 6-2.

Monday’s other scores:

D Shapovalov (28) def. F Auger Aliassime 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 (ret.)

C Norrie def. J Thompson 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

R Carballes Baena def. M Kreuger 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(7-3)

S Querrey def. A Seppi 6-7(8-6), 6-4, 6-2, 6-1

B Coric (20) def. F Mayer 6-2, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

J Chardy def. A Rublev 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

D Lajovic def. D Dzumhur (24) 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4

T Fritz def. M Zverev 4-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2

N Basilashvili def. A Bedene 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

J Isner (11) def. B Klahn 7-6(7-3), 6-3, 6-4

J Kubler def. R Bautista Agut (19) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

U Humbert def. C Altamirano 6-3, 7-6(7-4), 6-3

N Jarry def. P Gojowczyk 7-6(7-4), 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

S Johnson def. D Istomin 6-3, 7-6(8-6), 6-3

