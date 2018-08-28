Murray, Wawrinka progress at US Open

Andy Murray made a winning return to grand slam tennis on Monday as he defeated Australia’s James Duckworth to move into the second round of the US Open.

The British former world number one struggled at times, but had enough to defeat his 448th ranked opponent in four sets 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in the revamped Louis Armstrong stadium.

Murray, himself ranked at 382 after missing several months with a serious hip injury, showed some rust in the opening set that he eventually lost on a tiebreak, but fought back to win his first slam match since the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

Hear him roar…@andy_murray grabs the 3rd set over Duckworth… He leads 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/KeVYLloamg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2018

Speaking after the win, Murray said: “At times it was tricky, especially early on.”

“James was serving big and playing a lot of drop shots and throwing me out of rhythm, but I managed to play some good stuff at times.

“Then I made a change on the return games – started standing further back to give me more time. It allowed me to get into the rallies and that made me more comfortable.

“Apart from the fourth set, I don’t think he had many opportunities on my serve throughout the match, so that was positive.”

Murray will play 31st seed Fernando Verdasco in the second round after he defeated compatriot Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Meanwhile, another player feeling his way back after a long spell out with injury also won through as 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka upset eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

The three-time slam winner, currently ranked at 101, followed up his quarter-final run at the Cincinnati Masters with a strong showing against the Bulgarian, who he defeated in the first round of a grand slam for the second time running.

“The last time I played on this great court, I won the title so it was great to be able to come back and play again,” said the 33-year-old Swiss star.

“The level was really high, there were lots of emotions out there. It’s always tough to play your best in the first round.”

Stream every match at the US Open live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories