Stephens begins defence with a win

Defending champion Sloane Stephens got her US Open campaign off to a good start on Monday with a comfortable 6-1, 7-5 win over Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina.

The American third seed started strongly, breaking her opponent twice on the way to the first set, and grabbed an early advantage at the start of the second with another break.

It all looked a formality for the American until she lost serve at 5-4 when serving for the match, only to break right back and then serve out for the win.

R1 ✅ Defending champion @SloaneStephens wraps up proceedings on Louis Armstrong Stadium with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Rodina!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/KQ1Eb8AqSt — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2018

She sets up a second round clash with Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine.

Serena Williams, seeded 17th, cruised through to the second round with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Poland’s Magda Linette to set up a tie with Carina Witthoeft of Germany and a potential third round match with sibling Venus.

She was also a winner, the 38-year old needing three sets to see off Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia 3-6, 7-5, 3-6 in her 20th appearance at the tournament.

Hard to believe, but it was 2️⃣1️⃣ years ago that a teenage @Venuseswilliams made it to the final in her NYC debut! 📷: 1997 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/PkUhpNETZW — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2018

Another grand slam winner to progress was Garbine Muguruza, the 12th seeded former Wimbledon and Roland Garros champion dropping just three games as she defeated China’s Zhuang Shuai 6-3, 6-0.

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova also made it into the next round, the Czech star a 6-4, 7-6(7-4) winner over Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

Other first-round results:

Lucie Safarova def. Petra Martic 6-4, 6-4

Lara Arruabarrena def. Kateryna Kozlova 6-0, 6-3

Barbora Strycova (23) def. Danielle Lao 6-3, 6-4

Karolina Muchova def, Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-2

Claire Liu def. Polona Hercog 7-6(7-4), 1-6, 6-4

Anastasija Sevastova (19) def. Donna Vekic 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Tatjana Maria def. Agnieszka Radwanska 6-3, 6-3

Ash Barty (18) def. Ons Jabeur 6-1, 6-3

Camila Giorgi def. Whitney Osuigwe 6-4, 6-1

Rebecca Peterson def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (27) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3

Ekaterina Makarova def. Heather Watson 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

