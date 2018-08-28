Halep sent packing by Kanepi in shock result

World number one Simona Halep is out of the US Open after she was beaten in straight sets by Kaia Kanepi.

Barely two matches had been completed at this year’s US Open when Kanepi knocked-out Halep, the top seed and overwhelming favourite to win in New York this year.

At the conclusion of her 6-2, 6-4 triumph Kanepi said she won because she stayed aggressive throughout the match and it’s hard to disagree.

Halep entered this year’s US Open in red-hot form having won the Coupe Rogers and lost in the final in Cincinnati in the two tournaments she entered prior to the year’s final grand slam.

As such, Kanepi’s only chance was to look to hit lines and keep points as short as possible.

For a set and a half she did just that to great effect as she claimed the opener 6-2 and stormed to a 3-0 lead in the second.

However, nerves seemed to kick-in and Kanepi tightened up as she allowed Halep back into the match – the Romanian fought hard to level the second set at 4-4.

Sensing the momentum was about to be lost for good, Kanepi threw everything at Halep and it came off as she won the next two games and in doing so booked her spot in the second round at the expense of the world’s best player.

Stunner on Louis Armstrong Stadium! Kaia Kanepi knocks out Halep 6-2, 6-4 and it's now the first time a top seeded woman has lost her opening round match at the #USOpen… pic.twitter.com/NIrKFM7gel — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2018

This was a fitting encounter for the first match in the newly reconstructed Louis Armstrong Stadium.

It was the first time the number one women’s seed has lost an opening match at the US Open in the Open era.

Halep, who won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, lost in the first round at the US Open for the second consecutive year. Last year she fell to Maria Sharapova.

