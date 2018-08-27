Zverev trusting Lendl to reach next level

Alexander Zverev has procured the services of former tennis ace Ivan Lendl in the hope of winning his first grand slam title.

The 21-year-old German has proven himself as one of tennis’ fastest rising stars, reaching a highest ranking of third last year and already has nine career titles.

Arguably the most memorable came at this year’s Madrid Open, where he breezed through the tournament without dropping a set. Despite his immense talent, Zverev is yet to go deep into a grand slam, with his quarter-final appearance at the French Open in June being his first and only last eight effort.

Now, the three-time Masters 1000 winner has enlisted the services of the vastly experienced Lendl to take his game to the next level.

“The reason I’m with him is to compete and win the biggest tournaments in the world,” he told atpworldtour.com.

“That’s the only reason he would join, as well. It’s great having him here. Hopefully it will show in the results.

“He’s a smart man, a great guy. Done it as a player, done it as a coach, so he knows what it takes. He knows how to do it. He knows how to make the best players even better. This is why I took him.”

Lendl is known for his work with Andy Murray, who he guided him to his first two grand slam titles and the world number one ranking.

As such, there is much hard work ahead for Zverev, who revealed what the sessions are like with nine-time grand slam winner Landl at the helm.

“There’s a lot of tactical work, for sure,” continued Zverev.

“There’s a lot of mental work, as well, to kind of show me what it takes to compete for grand slams, to win grand slams.

“That for sure he has shown me a little bit. The training sessions are tough. The training sessions have always been tough when I work. I’m a pretty hard working guy, so I know what it takes. I’m not somebody who sits on my [behind] when I’m alone.

“I’m always constantly trying to figure out ways to get better. That hasn’t changed that much. The training sessions are still tough. The training sessions are tough when I’m by myself.”

Zverev will kick-off his US Open campaign against world number 119 Peter Polansky of Canada on Tuesday.

