Kerber energised ahead of US Open

Angelique Kerber is feeling energised ahead of the US Open, where she will attempt to win back-to-back grand slams.

The German ascended to the top of the world rankings following a superlative 2016, where she won the Australian Open and US Open. However, Kerber dropped her consistency the following season and a series of poor performances pushed her outside the top 20.

The West-German native battled back this year, winning the Sydney International then reaching the Wimbledon final, where she beat the indomitable Serena Williams in straight sets for her third grand slam title.

Now, Kerber arrives at Flushing Meadows as the fourth seed and is eager to get on court.

“To be here, of course, with the energy, with the great memories that I had the last years… I’m ready to go,” the 30-year-old told her press conference.

“I tried to improve my tennis in the last two years, and, of course, now I have much more experience than two years ago.

“Enjoying my tennis, enjoying the way I’m playing, enjoying the fans that are watching me, and enjoying my time off court. There are, like, few things that I change in the last years, and this is what helps me also playing better and I think winning Wimbledon.”

Kerber gets her 2018 US Open campaign underway against Margarita Gasparyan of Russia in the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Tuesday.

