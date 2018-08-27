US Open tennis 2018: Fast facts

With the 2018 US Open tennis championships getting underway in New York later today, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some crucial facts and figures relating to the season’s fourth and final grand slam.

The tournament began in 1881 as a men’s tournament open to members of the US National Lawn Tennis Association. It was held at Rhode Island’s Newport Casino with Richard Sears the first champion. It moved into its present home at Flushing Meadows in 1978.

The US Open was the first ever grand slam to offer equal prize money to both the men’s and women’s champions (1973). This year, prize money at the US Open will reach a record $53 million, with the men’s and women’s champions receiving a whopping $3.8 million each. Players losing in the first round will get $54,000.

Men’s champion Rafael Nadal, won his third US open title after defeating grand slam final debutant Kevin Anderson of South Africa. Nadal would become only the second player this century to successfully defend his title should he win this year. Roger Federer is the only other player to do so, winning five titles between 2004 and 2008.

Federer, at 37, would surpass Ken Rosewall in 1970 (35 years, 10 months, 11 days) to become the oldest men’s winner in the Open Era if he wins. Pete Sampras in 1990 is the youngest ever champion (19 years, 28 days).

Since the open era began in 1968, the US Open remains the only men’s grand slam that is yet to see a player win without dropping a set.

In 2017, the women’s draw saw the first all-American last four for the first time since 1981, while the final was the first all-American affair since the Williams sisters in 2002. The unseeded Sloane Stephens beating Madison Keys in dramatic fashion to claim her first grand slam title.

Serena Williams has won the title six times, the last in 2014. She has reached at least the semi-finals on each of her last eight appearances, last falling short in 2007.

Serena (36) and sister Venus (38) have a chance to become the oldest women’s champion ever, with Italy’s Flavia Pennetta (33 years, 6 months and 18 days in 2015) currently holding the record. The youngest ever winner was Tracy Austin in 1979 aged 16 years, 8 months and 28 days.