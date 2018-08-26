Serena plays down favourite tag

Serena Williams maybe the bookmakers favourite to lift the US Open title, but the former world number one is playing it cool.

While the American is coming off a strong showing at Wimbledon where she reached the final, Williams is yet to chalk up a title of any kind since the birth of Olympia last September.

However, given her pedigree and her six titles at Flushing Meadows, Williams is the favourite among many bookmakers and pundits alike. This is something Williams finds ‘interesting’.

“That I would be the favorite at this point, almost a year after having a baby, is quite interesting,” the 36-year-old told her press conference in New York.

“You know, I don’t know my draw, but I feel like I’m going to have to play. If I want to be the best, I’m going to have to start beating these people, anyway. You know, it doesn’t matter to me.

“If anything, I can just continue to strive. That’s the message I’ve been preaching to women and people – that we face obstacles. You have to face those obstacles. Whether you get through them or not, there’s always another chance to get through them.

“You have to continue to work hard and believe in yourself. Things don’t always go your way, but continue to climb that mountain.”

Williams is set to get her 18th US Open campaign underway against world number 60 Magda Linette of Poland on Monday.