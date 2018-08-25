Murray plays down US Open hopes

Andy Murray says he has low expectations for his first appearance at a Grand Slam for 14 months at next week’s US Open.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has not played at a major since last year’s Wimbledon because of a hip injury.

“My body feels better than it did a few weeks ago, so that’s positive. Just being around these players and practising with them more and more on a more consistent basis is going to help me improve,” the 31-year-old said.

“My expectation is to give my best effort in the matches. Hopefully if I do that, my tennis will get better. It’s kind of difficult to predict how you’re going to do and say how far you’re going to go in the event,” he said.

“My tennis is getting better all the time. I just need to be on the court more consistently through until the end of the year.”

The Briton, now ranked 378th in the world, will play Australia’s James Duckworth in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

“These are the tournaments for the past 10, 12 years of my life that I’ve been training for, preparing for and trying to compete for and maybe one day win one of them,” Murray said.

“It is different this year as I don’t have that expectation.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who is unseeded at a Slam for the first time since 2006, has played seven matches since following surgery on a hip injury in January.

“I’m coming into these events with not loads of preparation and very little practice – and certainly no match practice,” Murray said.

“So if I can keep progressing in the right way and keep physically getting better then there is no reason why I can’t get to playing at that level,” he said. “I’m already competing with them with not much preparation.”

Like Murray, Duckworth is entering the tournament on a protected ranking following injury. Ranked 445th in the world, the Australian is one of the few players in the draw with a ranking lower than Murray’s.

Duckworth, whose grandmother, Beryl Penrose, swept singles and doubles titles at the 1955 Australian Championships, has yet to win an ATP tour title but was ranked inside the world’s top 100 as recently as last year.