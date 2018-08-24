McEnroe believes Djokovic has his ‘fire’ back

Tennis pundit John McEnroe is happy to see the fire back in Novak Djokovic’s eyes ahead of the US Open in New York.



The Serb has endured a tumultuous 12 months, returning from elbow surgery and suffering through a number of lacklustre performances by his high standards.



But now, Djokovic arrives in the Big Apple off the back of some some fantastic results, including a 13th grand slam title at Wimbledon and a history making victory at the Cincinnati Masters.



When you need only 1 🎾 for a drill with @DjokerNole !!🏃🏻‍♂️💦🤷🏻‍♂️ @usopen pic.twitter.com/XQ4GIMQiG0 — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) August 23, 2018



McEnroe – himself a four time winner at Flushing Meadows – believes the motivation is back for Djokovic and that it all started at the All England Club. The world number four was down a set against the talented Kyle Edmund, but produced some fiery tennis to advance to the fourth round.



“To me he’s got this look in his eyes and that fire in the belly,” McEnroe told Eurosport.



“f he’s got that I believe he’s going to win more majors. I started to see that at Wimbledon when he played Edmund in the third round. But to me he’s back to being where he was before.

“He’s one of the greatest players to have ever lived so of course he can win this.” he said, adding “We’ll see what happens but right now the way he’s going, he obviously has a chance to go on and win a second major, and then three, four or five more.”



Djokovic gets his US Open campaign underway against world number 40 Marton Fucsovics of Hungary on Monday.

Stream every match at US Open live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories