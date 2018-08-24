Stephens to start against Rodina

The US Open draw sees defending women’s champion Sloane Stephens take on Evgeniya Rodina, who has never been beyond the second round in New York.

The Russian is in reasonable form, however, having made a surprise run to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon last month. If Stephens triumphs against Rodina, she could face former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka in the third round.

The pair have played twice this year, with Stephens winning both matches, but the American still trails their head to head meetings 3-2. Should she survive a clash with Azarenka, Stephens could face Elise Mertens, the Belgian who beat her last week in Cincinnati.

Stephens won last year’s tournament as the No.83 player in the world but her ranking has leapt thanks to that win and subsequent successes, including victory at the Miami Open in March and a run to the final of the French Open.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams plays Poland’s Magda Linette in her first match, while sister Venus has been drawn to face 2004 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia. The sisters could meet in the third round, which would be their earliest Grand Slam meeting in 20 years. Serena leads 17-12, including nine Grand Slam finals, most recently at the 2017 Australian Open.

Should the sisters play each other, the winner could then face world number one Simona Halep in the last 16. Halep plays two-time US Open quarterfinalist Kaia Kanepi in the first round having won nine of 10 matches in two weeks in Montreal and Cincinnati.

The draw also sees No 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki facing 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur. Wozniacki, the reigning Australian Open champion, comes to New York on a three-match losing streak having retired due to a knee injury in her most recent match, a clash against eventual champion Kiki Bertens in Cincinnati.

World No. 5 and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova takes on Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium while sixth seed Caroline Garcia of France plays Johanna Konta. The British No. 1 is unseeded at a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2016 Australian Open, her ranking having taken a dive after a disappointing year so far.