Nadal to begin title defence with all-Spanish clash

World No.1 Rafael Nadal plays compatriot David Ferrer of Spain in the opening match of his title defence at the US Open, while second seed Roger Federer will meet Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.

Nadal’s half of the draw includes No.3 seed and 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina and fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson, the Wimbledon and US Open runner-up.

Speaking at the draw ceremony, Nadal refused to elaborate on who the favourite for the title is, but was more forthcoming about playing at Flushing Meadows.

“The energy here in New York is difficult to compare with another place,” he said. “I love the night sessions. I love the connection with the crowd. I feel very comfortable always here.”

Nadal has played only one hard-court event this summer, the Rogers Cup, which he won.

“[The result in] Toronto gave me the possibility to rest a little bit. You know, I’m getting a little bit older, as everybody knows,” he said, laughing.

“I’m trying to save my body to play as long as possible. It’s something that I’m really looking forward to making happen. And that’s it. I rested, I practiced and here I am.”

Federer faces a potential quarterfinal against No.6 seed Novak Djokovic. Wimbledon champion Djokovic will play Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in the first round, which begins on Monday.

Djokovic is on a roll, having beaten Federer in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Sunday. In doing so the Serbian completed a career sweep of all nine Masters 1000 tournaments, becoming the first player to achieve the feat.

Djokovic, who has reached the final at Flushing Meadows seven times, is aiming to win a third US Open title.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev and seventh-seeded Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, are also in Federer and Djokovic’s half of the draw.

Bulgarian eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov faces three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, while former world No.1 Andy Murray will play Australia’s James Duckworth on his return to Grand Slam tennis following an absence of more than a year.

Murray, 31, had surgery in January to for a hip injury that had kept him out of competitive action since Wimbledon in July 2017.

He returned to ATP Tour action in June and has since played three more tournaments, the latest in Cincinnati earlier this month. The Scot won at Flushing Meadows in 2012.