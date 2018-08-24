Halep: The pressure is off

Top seed Simona Halep arrived at Flushing Meadows in a relaxed mood ahead of the final grand slam of the year.

The world number one is also in some red hot form, having reached the final in her last two events. While she powered to victory at the Canadian Masters, she fell at the final hurdle last week in Cincinnati.

On the face of it, Halep is pretty used to finals. Before that faithful French Open title, she had reached three grand slam finals, coming up short in each one. With the monkey finally off her back, so is the pressure.

“The pressure is off…the dream came true,” the 25-year-old told the official US Open site.

“So I don’t stress myself anymore with that grand slam thing. It’s nice to be in this position.

“I don’t believe that now is going to be a bigger pressure than before because before was huge pressure and everyone was talking that I’m not able to win a Grand Slam because I am weak mentally. But now I did it.

“I feel like the people realize that if you don’t give up, if you work, keep working on what you have less good, you can be able to realize your dream.”

What’s more important for Halep was the manner of her success in Paris. Coming up against an inspired Sloane Stephens, Halep found her a set down with her opponent just two games away from her first grand slam. Thinking it was over, she relaxed and played her natural game. An hour later, she was champion.

“I felt that and I said, ‘It’s not going to happen again, but it’s okay, I have just to play’ …and then when I started to win games,” continued the 18-time WTA winner.

“I said that last year happened to me, same thing, I was set and a break up and I lost the match. So I said there is a chance to come back and win it,” she said.

“So I believed in that, and my game was more relaxed. I could make more things on court, and that’s why I could win.”

Halep gets her 2018 US Open campaign underway against Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on Monday.

