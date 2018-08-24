Five sub-plots to the US Open women’s draw

The 138th edition of the US Open kicks off at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis centre on Monday and we take a look at five tasty plots in the women’s draw.

The best WTA players return to New York for one final 2018 grand slam swansong, where the last three women’s singles champions have been first time winners in the Big Apple.

That indicates how the depth of women’s tennis has increased in the latter years and this year has proved no different, as we’ve had two first time grand slam champions already.

Mother Serena chasing history

Serena Williams has made it abundantly clear that she wants to break the grand slam singles record before she finally hangs up her racket for good. Flushing Meadows is a place where Williams boasts a superlative 89-11 record and six titles, thus presenting another opportunity to tie Margaret Court.

We saw glimpses of the powerful Williams we new before her pregnancy at Wimbledon, where she fell at the final hurdle to a fiery Angelique Kerber. Despite the disappointment, the result no doubt filled her with belief. And the 36-year-old is going to need all the confidence she can get because she is still looking for her first tournament victory of any kind since giving birth almost a year ago.

Can Stephens do the double?

2017 US OPEN CHAMPION #GRATEFUL A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Last time in New York, overcame Dominika Cibulkova, Venus Williams and Madison Keys in the final the record her maiden grand slam title.

Fast forward 12 months and the American has picked up just one title in that time – the Miami Open – but has shown glimpses her big match temperament in the slams. Stephens reached the final of the French Open where she took a set off Simona Halep but was ultimately undone.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old has picked up some prize scalps this year, including Kerber, Karolina Pliskova and most recently the talented Elina Svitolina to reach the finals of the Canadian Masters. She’ll be out to prove that her win at the same venue a year ago was not a fluke.

What’s up with Wozniacki?

Caroline Wozniacki started the year with a bang, winning her first Grand slam title at the Australian Open. The Dane picked up her second title of the year at the Eastbourne International before a disappointing showing at Wimbledon where she was knocked out in the second round.

More recently, Wozniacki retired after just one set of the Cincinnati Masters, withdrawing due to right leg injury, meaning she will arrive in New York off the back of three consecutive defeats.

The world number three hasn’t played since, though recent posts on social media suggest she is fit and ready to compete. Waiting for her in a possible quarter-final is Petra Kvitova, who has had her number in the past, having defeated Wozniacki in their last four encounters.

A difficult draw for Halep

The current world number one broke finally her grand slam duck at the French Open this year and is playing some remarkably consistent tennis.

The diminutive Romanian arrives at Flushing Meadows in red hot form, having reached two finals in two weeks. Halep picked her 18th career WTA title at the Canadian Masters and went on to reach the final of the Cincinnati Masters last week, where she lost out to an inspired Kiki Bertens.

Now Halep faces a tough draw, where she is guaranteed to play one of the indomitable Williams sisters and could face former world number one Garbine Muguruza all before the quaters.

The outliers

All of the abovementioned woman have tasted grand slam glory before, but what about those hopefuls that haven’t? Arguably the players with the best pedigree are 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys and the dangerous Elina Svitolina.

Keys is coming of a superb win over Kerber – a potential fourth round opponent for the American – and has the power to upset anyone in the women’s draw. At just 19-years-old, its seems to be just a matter of time before Keys arrives at the big time in the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, Svitolina has proved to be one of the most prolific winners on the WTA circuit, picking up eight titles since February last year, five of them on hard courts. The Ukrainian boasts a straight set win over Halep this year, but is still yet to make to a grand slam semi-final. If the seventh seed can string some results together, she could challenge for her biggest title yet.