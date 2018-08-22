Lendl team’s up with Zverev ahead of US Open

Andy Murray’s former coach Ivan Lendl has joined Alexander Zverev’s team ahead of the US Open which starts in New York City from August 27.

The news was confirmed by Zverev via his Instagram account, writing “Welcome to the team Ivan Lendl” including a photo of Lendl alongside him on the court in New York.

Welcome to the team Ivan Lendl A post shared by Alexander Zverev (@alexzverev123) on Aug 21, 2018 at 12:04pm PDT

The 21-year-old German is seeded fourth for the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, behind top seed Rafael Nadal of Spain, second seed Roger Federer of Switzerland and third seed Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.

The 58-year-old Lendl, who won eight slams, played a major role in adding grit, physical and mental toughness to Murray’s game, which led him to win the US Open in 2012 plus two Wimbledon titles until they parted ways in November 2017.

Zverev has been considered by many as to have the talent to become the next ‘big thing’ in tennis but has struggled in grand slams having only reached the quarter-finals once (2018 French Open).

His record at the US Open is poor, having never progressed past the second round. The German has won nine times on the ATP Tour including three Masters 1000 titles.

By adding Lendl to his team Zverev will be hoping for a big improvement, which could lead to a permanent agreement between the two?