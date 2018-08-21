Knee injury forces Tsonga out of US Open

Frenchmen Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has been forced to pull out of playing at the US Open due to a left knee injury, the tournament confirmed.

The 33-year-old Tsonga, who has reached the quarter-finals in New York three times, has been out of action since Montpellier on February 10. He underwent surgery on the knee on April 3.

🇫🇷Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has officially withdrawn due to an ongoing knee injury… As a result, 🇦🇺James Duckworth moves into the main draw.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/8NdZ6FAytD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 20, 2018

This will be the third consecutive Grand Slam tournament Tsonga has been forced to miss.

The Frenchman has been ranked as high as No.5 (February 2012) but lack of playing has seen his ranking drop to 64th.

On May 28, he dropped out of top 50 for the first time since October 2007 when he was 22-years-old.

Tsonga joins Tomas Berdych and Alexandr Dolgopolov among the men who will not be participating in New York from August 27.

Some of the women, who will also not be playing at the final slam of the year due to injury, are – Elena Vesnina of Russia, American CiCi Bellis and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia.