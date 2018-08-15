US Open wild cards for Wawrinka, Azarenka & Kuznetsova

Stan Wawrinka, Victoria Azarenka and Svetlana Kuznetsova have been granted US Open wild cards and therefore won’t be forced to play the qualifying.

The three “top players” had not made the main draw entry list due to a low ranking but were granted wild cards due to their star status and past success at the US Open.

📢 Wild Cards Announced!@stanwawrinka and @vika7 are among the list of players awarded #USOpen wild cards… For full list of men and women: https://t.co/xvQ4sAqyUP pic.twitter.com/UvkGpAyq6e — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 14, 2018

Swiss Wawrinka won the men’s singles title in 2016 while Belorussian Azarenka reached the 2012 and 2013 women’s finals and Russia’s Kuznetsova won the 2004 title.

Three-time grand slam winner, Wawrinka, has seen his ranking drop to 151st, over the last year, due to him being out of action recovering from knee surgery.

Other men’s wild cards were given to – Bradley Klahn, Michael Mmoh, Jason Kubler, Noah Rubin, Tim Smyczek, Jenson Brooksby and Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

The US Open is schedules to take place from Monday, 27 August and ends on Sunday, 9 September at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.