Injured Berdych ruled out of US Open

Tomas Berdych has been ruled out of the US Open as the former Wimbledon finalist struggles to overcome a persistent back problem.
Berdych – who has previously reached the semi-finals of each of the four Grand Slams – has been battling to rid himself of the injury since the end of last season.
“I have been struggling with back pain for a couple of months now and have tried every possible treatment and medical solution,” he said last month.
— Tomáš Berdych (@tomasberdych) June 24, 2018
Although Berdych competed at the Australian Open and was able to start the grass court season at Queens, he failed to play a part at Wimbledon.
Next month’s US Open will now come too soon for the 32-year-old, who will miss out on the entire hard court season, including the Citi Open, Rogers Cup and Western and Southern Open.
As a consequence of his absence at Flushing Meadows, Berdych will drop out of the world’s top 70 rankings after being as high as fourth in 2015.