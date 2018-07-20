Injured Berdych ruled out of US Open

Tomas Berdych has been ruled out of the US Open as the former Wimbledon finalist struggles to overcome a persistent back problem.

Berdych – who has previously reached the semi-finals of each of the four Grand Slams – has been battling to rid himself of the injury since the end of last season.

“I have been struggling with back pain for a couple of months now and have tried every possible treatment and medical solution,” he said last month.

Although Berdych competed at the Australian Open and was able to start the grass court season at Queens, he failed to play a part at Wimbledon.

Next month’s US Open will now come too soon for the 32-year-old, who will miss out on the entire hard court season, including the Citi Open, Rogers Cup and Western and Southern Open.

As a consequence of his absence at Flushing Meadows, Berdych will drop out of the world’s top 70 rankings after being as high as fourth in 2015.