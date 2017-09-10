Wilander: Stephens could win many slams

American Sloane Stephens, who won the US Open on Saturday night in convincing fashion in New York over countryman Madison Keys, has the ability to win many more grand slams according to Mats Wilander.

The 24-year-old Stephens thumped Keys 6-3, 6-0 in just 60 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium, a clear indication that she has the potential of adding more slams to her 'résumé' going forward.

What makes her victory even more special is that Stephens battled back from foot surgery in January, having been wheelchair bound at one stage.

Former world number one Wilander told Reuters in an interview that he felt Stephens played well and had been solid throughout the tournament but he felt she had not been "there emotionally all the time until this week".

"Maybe her last injury woke her up and made her appreciate how fortunate she is and that she should work really hard."

"She is so talented, so quick and so emotionally calm. She doesn’t have any weakness. It’s the first of many grand slam titles if you look at how she played today."

The question is if Stephens want's or has the drive to do it? especially after saying 'maybe she should retire’ after her victory.

"Today, nobody in the world beats Sloane Stephens," said Wilander. "If she cares in every match she plays like she did today, she’s going to be up there in the rankings very quickly.

"But we don’t know what her ambitions are. She said it herself, maybe I should retire today because this is the best day, I can’t top this. There you go, you’re not going to hear (Rafa) Nadal say that."

"She’s the oldest of the next generation and she’s the more mature, that makes the difference," said Wilander.

"When foot speed and calmness are your two strengths, it’s easier because hitting winners is a gamble. Some days it works, some days it doesn't.

"Madison Keys will be her main rival but there are a lot of good players. Elina Svitolina, most probably (Jelena) Ostapenko, (Daria) Kasaktina."