Roger Federer’s coach reveals Swiss superstar’s reaction to Rafael Nadal winning US Open

Rafael Nadal won his 19th Grand Slam by lifting the US Open Tennis Championships 2019 trophy recently, and is now ever closer to matching Roger Federer’s incredible Grand Slam winning record.

Fans would have been wondering how the Swiss maestro felt about his close rival winning the tournament ahead of him, and Federer’s coach has now lifted the lid on just that.

“No, I don’t think he stresses (about Nadal catching him up),” Federer’s coach Severin Luthi told Reuters.

“He focuses on himself. He has a lot of respect for Rafa and knows what it takes to win that many titles.

“I don’t see him in any way stressed. He won’t be completely destroyed if Rafa makes the 20.”

“It’s good for the fans. Especially the ones who thought it was all over when Roger had 16 or 17 and Rafa had 14,” he went on.

Nadal was visibly emotional after a long and nervy US Open final against Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev, in a match that went to five sets after the Spaniard had won the first two sets.

The fight back from Medvedev was admirable, but Rafa’s ability to win big matches through sheer perseverance has been lauded by fans and former tennis players alike.