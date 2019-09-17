Former world no.1 & two-time US Open winner surprised Nick Kyrgios hasn’t been suspended yet

Former world no.1 and two-time US Open winner, Australia’s Pat Rafter is surprised that compatriot Nick Kyrgios hasn’t been suspended from the sport yet after his outburst against the ATP.

“The ATP is pretty corrupt anyway. I’m not fussed about it at all,” Kyrgios had said after his first-round USO victory last month. The Australian was referring to the fine slapped on him after a meltdown at the Cincinnati Masters.

Rafter, who has now joined the legendary Rod Laver in arguing for a ban on 24-year-old Kyrgios, revealed that he is surprised that the latter hasn’t been banned yet, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald. He argued that the youngster’s ability to draw crowds shouldn’t be given more importance than it deserves.

“I don’t understand why it hasn’t happened. There is obviously something else going on behind the scenes. I don’t know. On paper it looks like he should be suspended, to me,” he said.

“That’s the other thing. He draws a crowd. But at what stage do you say the crowd is more important? Or are you trying to uphold a certain standard or protocol for players to adhere to,” Rafter added.

Kyrgios is set to line up for Team World in the Laver Cup 2019, starting on 20th September in Geneva, Switzerland.