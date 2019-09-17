US Open 2019 finalist Daniil Medvedev says he doesn’t care if Federer, Nadal & Djokovic are active, wants to win Grand Slams

US Open 2019 finalist Daniil Medvedev has claimed that he wants to win Grand Slams and doesn’t care if the Big Three – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – are still active in the circuit or not.

Medvedev went down fighting to Nadal in an epic USO final where the Spaniard took the first two sets before the 23-year-old mounted a comeback of epic proportions to win the next two sets and take the match into a decider. Nadal, however, sealed the fifth set to complete his 19th Grand Slam title win (1-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4).

When talking about the presence of the Big 3 and how that would affect the youngsters in the circuit, Medvedev said that he doesn’t actually care about them and just wants to win Grand Slams.

“To be honest, I do not care if they play or not. I want to win Grand Slams. If it happens against them, like in the US Open finals, it will be the icing on the cake,” he said as reported by Tennis World USA.

“I have not been playing tennis for a week.

Last Sunday it was the final, today I trained for the first time since that final. But I read the news and I watched several tennis videos, so I saw a tennis racket, but I tried to see it as least as possible. My wife and I spent three days in Montenegro.

We came on Wednesday morning and we left on Saturday. And yesterday night (Saturday) I was already here.”