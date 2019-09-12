Sumit Nagal reveals Virat Kohli congratulated him after US open display vs Roger Federer

Sumit Nagal became somewhat of an overnight sensation in India after taking the first set off Roger Federer in their first round US Open Tennis Championships 2019 clash.

Nagal has now commented on that performance, and revealed that Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli congratulated him for his fighting display.

“I have not spoken to him much”, said Nagal. “When I was selected for the scholarship by his foundation, he said, ‘Congrats’ and I said, ‘Thank you’. I do my thing and he does his thing.

Highlights – Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal

“The tweet about him being on my side instead of Federer’s was motivating for me. Many people asked me about it and it was a great gesture for which I am very thankful.”

The Indian also revealed that he believed he could have beaten the Swiss maestro in the match while it was going on.

“Yeah, I thought for a bit that I could win the match. I thought it could be a five-set match and anything can happen.

“When I sit back and look, there were times here and there where I stepped away from the tactical plan. I think we all learn from mistakes. I hope I do too”.

“I did not want to speak (after the match).”

“My trainer, my coach, the team who were supporting me came. But other than that, I went for a shower, got a massage, did my usual things and got back home to my room.”